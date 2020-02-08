Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Visitation
Following Services
Betty Van Loo Obituary
Betty Van Loo, age 80, died on Thursday, February 7, 2020.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Van Loo; son, Scott Van Loo; brother, Gerald Kempker; sister-in-law, Gail Kempker; brother-in-law, Wayne Dykhuis.
She is survived by her son, Doug Van Loo; son, Rick Van Loo; son, Dan (Melissa) Van Loo; granddaughter, Shelby Van Loo; step-granddaughter, Anna Liceaga; granddaughter, Caitlyn Van Loo; sister, Sue Dykhuis; brother, Cal Kempker; brother, Dave Kempker; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland, MI 49423. A time of visitation with the family will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of memorial contributions the family would welcome financial assistance with funeral expenses.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2020
