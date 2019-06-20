|
Betty Eileen Zych, age 67, went home to the Lord and into the arms of her true love Allan Lee Zych Sr. on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Betty was born in Chicago, IL and eventually moved with her family to Grand Rapids, MI, where she grew up with her loving parents and siblings.
Betty met the love of her life at a young age and their love story was one out of the movies. While dating, her love was drafted to Vietnam, and the two remained committed and in love. Upon Allan's return home, they were engaged and soon married on October 9, 1971. They moved to Holland and raised their two children, Allan Jr. and Meagan, and created a wonderful life for them.
Betty gave selflessly to all around her and always put others before herself. She had a passion to care for people and that is why she was amazing at her job of not only being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, but also caring for disabled people. Betty worked at Ottawa County Mental Health for 20 years and in group homes prior to that. She rarely missed a Tigers game, and enjoyed sharing her passion of the Detroit Tigers with her family. She loved all that she cared for. Betty opened her heart to home to all. Everyone that crossed her path felt and knew her love. She was "mom" to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allan L. Zych Sr., father Edward Nedwick, mother Colette Nedwick, sister Christine Gillman, father-in-law, Leo Zych, granddaughter Taylor Scofield, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her son Allan Lee Jr (Christine), daughter Meagan Scofield (Leo, Katelyn and fiancé Nate, and Riley), her loving dog Booger, mother-in-law Shirley Zych, sister Patty Omara (Bob), brother Edward Nedwick (Liz), sister-in-law Marie Tanis (Bob), brother-in-law Edward Zych (Rose), sister-in-law Donna Miller (Tom), many nieces and nephews as well as close family friends and cousins.
Betty loved being a grandma to Katelyn and Riley, and they made Betty's heart whole.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be 12noon Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Anglican Catholic Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service Friday at St. Paul's Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Allegan High School Men's Basketball Team or to Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance of Allegan County.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Zych family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 20, 2019