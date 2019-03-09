Home

Clock Life Story Funeral Home
1469 Peck St
Muskegon, MI 49441
(231) 722-3721
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Clock Chapel
Muskegon, MI
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Clock Chapel
Muskegon, MI
Beverly Campbell Obituary
Mrs. Beverly Joyce Campbell, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Muskegon Heights, MI on March 18, 1934 to Forrest & Ruth (Warner) Rolison and married Ralph Campbell on July 11, 1975. Mrs. Campbell had been a loving wife and foster parent to several children. She enjoyed reading, soap operas and long car rides.
She is survived by Sisters, Donna Daunt & Nellie Farber; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great great nieces & nephews; special friend, James Graves. Beverly was a mother to many children especially, Carolyn (Mark) Gerken Moyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; infant son, Kim; sisters, Viola Holmes, Mary Thies, Wilma Hecox, Areldine Irons & brother, Clifford Rolison.
Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Clock Chapel - Muskegon with Rev. Ken Shady officiating. Interment in Egelston Township Cemetery. MEMORIAL: . Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019
