Mrs. Beverly Joyce Campbell, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Muskegon Heights, MI on March 18, 1934 to Forrest & Ruth (Warner) Rolison and married Ralph Campbell on July 11, 1975. Mrs. Campbell had been a loving wife and foster parent to several children. She enjoyed reading, soap operas and long car rides.
She is survived by Sisters, Donna Daunt & Nellie Farber; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great great nieces & nephews; special friend, James Graves. Beverly was a mother to many children especially, Carolyn (Mark) Gerken Moyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; infant son, Kim; sisters, Viola Holmes, Mary Thies, Wilma Hecox, Areldine Irons & brother, Clifford Rolison.
Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Clock Chapel - Muskegon with Rev. Ken Shady officiating. Interment in Egelston Township Cemetery. MEMORIAL: . Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019