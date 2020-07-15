Beverly Anne Cummings arrived in this world on June 5, 1938. She left us behind on May 24, 2020 and leapt into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was finally reunited with her beloved husband James David Cummings Sr.



Dementia may have taken her memories, but it never took her soul. She remained pleasant, happy and a wonderful joy to be around.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara, her parents, Alfred and Eleanor Schau and her one true love, James.



She leaves behind her sisters Allison (Jack) Corey, Susie (Steve) Graves, her children James Jr. (Theresa) Cummings, Jon (Cathey) Cummings, Jacque (Kevin)Trull, and many grand and great grand children.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

