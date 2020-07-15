1/1
Beverly Cummings
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Anne Cummings arrived in this world on June 5, 1938. She left us behind on May 24, 2020 and leapt into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was finally reunited with her beloved husband James David Cummings Sr.

Dementia may have taken her memories, but it never took her soul. She remained pleasant, happy and a wonderful joy to be around.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara, her parents, Alfred and Eleanor Schau and her one true love, James.

She leaves behind her sisters Allison (Jack) Corey, Susie (Steve) Graves, her children James Jr. (Theresa) Cummings, Jon (Cathey) Cummings, Jacque (Kevin)Trull, and many grand and great grand children.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved