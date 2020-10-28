1/
Beverly Lundie
1929 - 2020
Beverly Lundie, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Beverly walked with Christ through her entire life and was a faithful follower of Him through both of her marriages. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Gerald Bobeldyk; her 2nd husband, William Lundie; and her daughter, Alana Rae Bobeldyk in 1954.
She is survived by her son, Randall and Lynn Bobeldyk; son, Mark and Kathleen Bobeldyk; daughter, Gayle and Terry Hampton; son, Michael Bobeldyk and friend, Vicky Zuverink; son, Charles and Barb Bobeldyk; daughter, Mary Jean and Larry Hulst; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Crampton; sister, DeLores Gingerich; and sister-in-law, Sandra Lundie.
A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 West 32nd St. Holland, MI 49424 with the Rev. Ryan Winningham officiating.
Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Beverly's honor to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460.
www.langelandsterenberg.com




Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
You will be missed Grandma Lundie! I have many great family holiday memories! Love you, Shawn and Tom Fletcher
Shawn Fletcher
Grandchild
October 26, 2020
A wonderful mother and role model. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Sandra Steketee-Price
October 27, 2020
Rest In Peace sweet Beverly, our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love your sister, DeLores Gingerich
DeLores Gingerich
Sister
October 27, 2020
you will be missed by your friends Michael and Karen Meyer prayers for the family
Karen Meyer
Friend
