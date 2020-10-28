Beverly Lundie, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.Beverly walked with Christ through her entire life and was a faithful follower of Him through both of her marriages. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.She is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Gerald Bobeldyk; her 2nd husband, William Lundie; and her daughter, Alana Rae Bobeldyk in 1954.She is survived by her son, Randall and Lynn Bobeldyk; son, Mark and Kathleen Bobeldyk; daughter, Gayle and Terry Hampton; son, Michael Bobeldyk and friend, Vicky Zuverink; son, Charles and Barb Bobeldyk; daughter, Mary Jean and Larry Hulst; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Crampton; sister, DeLores Gingerich; and sister-in-law, Sandra Lundie.A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 West 32nd St. Holland, MI 49424 with the Rev. Ryan Winningham officiating.Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be given in Beverly's honor to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St. West Olive, MI 49460.