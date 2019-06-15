|
Birney Charles Hoyt, age 79, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dianne; children, Mary (Jason) Gibbs, Chuck (Dana) Hoyt, and Liz (Adam) Tanis; and grandchildren, Breyton, Ainsley, and Rowan Gibbs, Reece and Liam Hoyt, and Lauren, Claire, Hannah, and Nicholas Tanis.
Birney was preceded in death by his sister, Julie (Doug) Read and first wife, Mary (Stommel) Hoyt.
A service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Resurrection Garden at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Jennifer Adams officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Spectrum Health Hospice, Holland Hospice, and the staff at Vista Springs Holland Meadows for the care and compassion they have shown throughout this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Birney's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 15, 2019