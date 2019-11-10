Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
View Map
Blanche E. LaCombe

Blanche E. LaCombe Obituary
Blanche E. LaCombe, age 87 of Holland, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Blanche was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She loved auto racing, gardening, and word search puzzles. She worked as the scorekeeper at the race track for many years, and looked forward to her Wednesday "lunch bunch" with her cousins. She lived for her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids and will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death was her husband Arnold in 2007; daughter Lynn Marie; son-in-law Dave Roberts; brothers Orin Hall and Skip Hall; and in-laws, Joyce Hall, Mose LaCombe and Duane LaCombe.
She is survived by her children, Lark Roberts of Muskegon, Lugene (Paul) Vander Kooi of Holland, Laura (William) Hastings, of Free Soil, Arnold "Spike" (Jody) LaCombe Jr. of West Olive, Leslie (Mark) Woodwyk of Borculo; grandchildren, Tobias, Amber, Beau, Travis, Breanna, Tyler, and Kylie; great grandchildren Hayley, Madison, Melissa, Elias, Anna, Finley, Quinn, Andrea, Josie, and another great grandchild on the way; brothers Frank (Carol) Hall and Robert "Red" Hall; In-laws Barb Hall, Marie Van Houten, Keith (Lorrie) LaCombe; many extended family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1-3pm and 6-8pm at Lakeshore Memorial Service, 11939 James St., and Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the Mass at Our Lady of the Lake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake, the Kidney Foundation, or to the .
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the LaCombe family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
