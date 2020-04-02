Home

Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Bonna Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonna Weller

Bonna Weller Obituary
Bonna (Klomparens) Weller, age 90 of Holland, peacefully passed away March 30, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Bonna was born to Cornelius and Crystal Klomparens, and was a lifelong resident of Holland. She enjoyed Bingo, collecting chickens, and most importantly "Koffee Klatsching" with her sisters for many years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Bob; granddaughter, Jillian Klingenberg; great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Cruz; brother, Bob (Arletta) Klomparens; sister, Lucille (Stan) DeVries; brother-in-laws, Bob Borgman, Ray Boere, Glen Weller, Clayton (Faith) Weller, and Tom Weller.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Sherri) Weller, Carla (Jay) Nienhuis, Ruth Weller all of Holland, Kathy (Bryon) Simmons of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren, Scott Weller (Michelle), Rebecca Weller, Christina (Jeff) Mooney, Laura Nienhuis, Harris Klingenberg, Susan (Jared) Blaszak, Winston Hofer, Perrin Hofer, Nicholas (Mandy), Leah Simmons, Eric Simmons; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Borgman, Arvilla Boere; in-laws, Dorie Weller, Marge & LaVern Barkel, Ray & Doris Weller, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For the health and safety of family and friends, a public individual private viewing will take place from 11am-12pm on Friday, April 3rd at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Resthaven Care Centers "Rachels House" for the loving care and support over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rest Haven Care Center, or Hospice of Holland. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2020
