Bonnadeen Wentworth, loving and nurturing mother and grandmother, age 84, of Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Douglas Wentworth; daughter, Suzanne Rosado; parents, Jake and Gertrude DeWeerd; parents-in-law, Bennie and Carolyn Wentworth; sisters, Marjorie DeWeerd, Joyce and Henry Propsom; brother, Jack DeWeerd. She is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda and Wesley, and Sara and Brian; great grandchildren, Bre'asia, Jalese, Karmah, and Elliot. Funeral services for Bonnie will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 2:30 P.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home. Interment Georgetown Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holland Hospital HarpCare or .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019