Bonnie June Jellema, Holland, MI. Born July 1, 1923; died 10/11/2020. Age 97.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Elizabeth; her sister, Gretchen; her brother, Rod, two nieces, Karen and Vicki; and a nephew, John.
She is survived by nieces, Wendy, Mary-Beth; nephews, Curt, David, and Michael; and many cousins and cousins-once-removed.
Bonnie is remembered for her joy, love, faith, innocence, curiosity, and the fullness of her life. All had held her dearly. Please see the full, detailed obituary at the following website link: http://langelandsterenberg.tributes.com/obituary/show/Bonnie-June-Jellema-108498303