Bonnie Jellema
1923 - 2020
Bonnie June Jellema, Holland, MI. Born July 1, 1923; died 10/11/2020. Age 97.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Elizabeth; her sister, Gretchen; her brother, Rod, two nieces, Karen and Vicki; and a nephew, John.
She is survived by nieces, Wendy, Mary-Beth; nephews, Curt, David, and Michael; and many cousins and cousins-once-removed.
Bonnie is remembered for her joy, love, faith, innocence, curiosity, and the fullness of her life. All had held her dearly. Please see the full, detailed obituary at the following website link: http://langelandsterenberg.tributes.com/obituary/show/Bonnie-June-Jellema-108498303

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
Thank you, Bonnie, for all and much that you gave of yourself to others..including your joy, unconditional love, and sweet spirit.
DAVID JELLEMA
Family
