Bonnie Lee Roe, aged 71, went to be with her Lord & Savior on April 20, 2020. She was born January 9, 1949 in Montrose, PA to Homer and Evelyn Shimer. Even though she was an only child she was raised in a large loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She eloped and married her high school sweetheart, Roger Roe on August 29, 1970.
Bonnie attended Montrose high school where she was active in Glee Club, Choir, Basketball, Cheerleading, Volleyball and was a Class Officer. After high school she attended Lockhaven University where graduated with a degree in Health & Physical Education.
Bonnie was first and foremost a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Pink Grandma". She never missed any of her grandchildren's activities and her motto was "What happens at Grandma's stays at Grandma's!"
Her hands were rarely still as she was always doing for others. Her love language was baking and she baked countless numbers of treats for family, friends and coworkers.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Bradley (Cerita) Roe, Melissa (Troy) Spooner & Michelle (Kris) Stam. She is cherished by her grandchildren Emily and Kaylee Roe, Chase, Gabe and Ella Spooner, and Christian and Aiden Stam.
Throughout her life she showed her care and love for others through her work at Forrest City High School, Schenectady Girls Club, Warm Friend/Resthaven and Oak Crest Manors where she retired in 2016.
Faith was a central part of her life and she always made time to serve others. She was a Sunday School teacher, youth leader and camp counselor. She also served on church consistories, enjoyed singing in choir and joined Roger in his work with Kids Hope USA.
We will forever miss her strong and fun-loving spirit, contagious laugh and infectious smile.
Memorial services for Bonnie will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Bonnie Roe to:
Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online http://www.lbda.org/donate
Or
Kids Hope USA, 201 W Washington Ave, Suite 20, Zeeland, MI 49464 or online http://www.kidshopeusa.org/donate
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2020.