Bonnie Lynn Van Proyen, age 64 of Holland, was carried to Heaven in the arms of her Savior on November 26, 2020. Bonnie was born in Blue Island, IL, the daughter of the late Wesley and Betty Blocker. On September 30th, 1977, Bonnie wed the love of her life, William (Bill) Van Proyen, and together, began their life together in Southeast Michigan. Bonnie spent 20 years as a paraprofessional for special needs children in the Plymouth-Canton School District in Canton, MI. In retirement, Bill and Bonnie moved to Holland, MI, to enjoy life by the lake. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Holland, MI. She enjoyed reading and traveling, especially cruising. Bonnie's greatest joys in life were her husband of 43 years, Bill, her children Amanda (Jeff) Brouwer, Stephen (Kristin) Van Proyen, and Aaron (Catherine) Van Proyen, and her six beautiful grandchildren, Adrian and Evelyn Brouwer, Kelsey and Caleb Van Proyen, and Clara and Nathan Van Proyen. She was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be so missed. Bonnie is also survived by siblings Wesley Jr. (Joy) Blocker, and Beth (Dale) Eckerstrom. She is also preceded in death by her uncle and aunt, Peter and Janice Sjoerdsma. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services from 1:00-4:00pm. Private services will be held for the family immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Singing Crusaders C/O First Reformed Church of Holland, MI. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
