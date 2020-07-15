Bradley Dean Warren, age 89, of Holland, MI died peacefully in his home Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Brad Warren was born in Janesville, WI to Richard and Mildred (Dean) Warren on July 15, 1930. The family moved to Marengo, IN where he spent his childhood. He graduated with a degree in teaching from Indiana Central College (presently University of Indianapolis) in 1951. Brad served in the military in Germany during the Korean War.
He met his beautiful bride, Eleanor in Oswego, IL prior to his deployment and they were married in 1954 following his return. Brad and Eleanor spent most of their lives in the city of Aurora, IL where they raised five children and enjoyed a close-knit group of very special friends - particularly their bridge club and church community.
Brad was a successful, honest businessman who was president of Qualified Industries for decades until he established Superior Metal Products with his three sons in 1986. He moved to Holland, MI when he retired at age 72 in 2003. Brad was a member of Third Reformed Church. He spent several days per week playing golf with a group of gentlemen whose company he thoroughly enjoyed. Brad was appreciated by the Waukazoo Woods neighborhood as a daily walker who was quick with a smile, a wave, a conversation.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor (Fosgett) Warren, his son Bradley David Warren, brothers Richard Warren Jr., James Warren, sister-in-law Nan Warren, and brother-in-law David Fosgett.
He is survived by his children Laurie (Raleigh) Warren-Jones of Madison, WI, Brian (Beth) Warren of Yorkville, IL, Darrell (Lori) Warren of Doniphan, MO, Martha (Urs) Waldvogel of Holland, MI. Brad Warren is also survived by twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Luan (Rev. Don) Meeks of Pinckneyville, IL, sister-in-laws Elaine (George) Hettrich of Geneva, IL, Audrey (Jim) Fechner of Sugar Grove, IL, Joy Fosgett of Riverside, CA, and Cindy Warren of Milwaukee, WI as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm all family and friends are invited to gather for a 3:30 pm service at Pigeon Creek Golf Course, 10195 120th Avenue, West Olive, MI 49460. Please consider a donation to the following charities in lieu of flowers: First Tee West Michigan, https://www.firstteewestmichigan.org
or Third Reformed Church in Holland, MI https://www.trcholland.org/giving.
Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com