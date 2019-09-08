Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Harshbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Harshbarger


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Harshbarger Obituary
Brenda Harshbarger, 59, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.

Brenda was born August 22, 1960, in Monterey, California, to Roland and Elfriede (Weber) Allen. Brenda was raised in Frankfort, Indiana, and graduated from Frankfort Senior High. She later graduated from the Grand Rapids Community College Nursing Program. Brenda married Brian Harshbarger in 1981, and they raised their two children together. The Harshbargers moved to West Michigan in the mid 1990's. Brenda loved being "Up North" in Michigan, especially hiking in the U.P.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian, daughter Jessica Long, son Chad Harshbarger, grandsons: Colby Long and Hayden Long; sisters: Emily Neher, Kathleen Allen, Caroline Hood; mother-in-law Lou Ann DeLong, sisters-in-law: Rhonda Reagan, Risa Noeske, Kim Lind, Melody Soucy, and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464.

www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now