Brenda Harshbarger, 59, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.
Brenda was born August 22, 1960, in Monterey, California, to Roland and Elfriede (Weber) Allen. Brenda was raised in Frankfort, Indiana, and graduated from Frankfort Senior High. She later graduated from the Grand Rapids Community College Nursing Program. Brenda married Brian Harshbarger in 1981, and they raised their two children together. The Harshbargers moved to West Michigan in the mid 1990's. Brenda loved being "Up North" in Michigan, especially hiking in the U.P.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian, daughter Jessica Long, son Chad Harshbarger, grandsons: Colby Long and Hayden Long; sisters: Emily Neher, Kathleen Allen, Caroline Hood; mother-in-law Lou Ann DeLong, sisters-in-law: Rhonda Reagan, Risa Noeske, Kim Lind, Melody Soucy, and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019