Brian Roark
Brian S. Roark, age 59, of Holland went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of Shekinah Revival Ministries where he previously served as a financial elder and enjoyed working in children's ministries. Brian was a CPA and owner of Integrity Tax Group of Michigan and Indiana. He and his brother were former owners of Roark's Garden Center in Hudsonville. He and his wife Anita traveled annually to Hawaii. He enjoyed the beach, bike rides, model trains, and loved being with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father Conrad Roark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Anita and his son: Brendan and Liz Hart (Daniel and Alex) of Jenison and daughter: Tasha and David Babineaux (Mahayla, Moriah, Samuel, Zara, Jocelyn and Jaylen) of Holland; parents: Marcia and James Brougher of Venice, FL; brothers: John and Karen Roark of Hudsonville and Matthew and Anne Roark of Wyoming, MI; sister: Sheila and Bryan Reynolds of Jenison; sisters-in-laws: Brenda Foley of Portage and Diana Jackson of Goshen, IN; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Shekinah Revival Ministries, 1941 Washington Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. Reverend Clif White will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Shekinah Revival Children's Ministries. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2020.
