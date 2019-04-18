|
|
Brian Joseph VanOrder, age 32, of Thorn Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Allegan died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Brian could be called an old soul, one who enjoyed living like the old times. He enjoyed raising chickens, canning tomatoes, hiking, fishing and plucking the strings of his banjo.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Dorothy VanOrder and Eugene and Claudia Ostrowski and a niece Karlee and nephew Jr.
He is survived by his wife Amanda and children: Aleric and Kyndra; parents: Scott and Judy VanOrder of Zeeland and Dawn and Kevin Seely of South Haven; brother: Nick VanOrder of Allegan; sister: Bethy VanOrder and her children Kylee and Kenzlee of South Haven; stepbrothers: Michael Brandt of Grand Rapids and Brian Brandt of Zeeland; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th Street in Holland. Uncle Mark Lewis will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mulder chapel. Memorial contributions may be given the Holland Rescue Mission. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019