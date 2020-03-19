|
Bruce LeRoy Black, 89, of Fennville, Michigan passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Glenn, Michigan with his family holding his hands. He was born to Roy and Rose (Morse) Black on November 13, 1930 in South Haven, Michigan. He graduated from South Haven High School in 1949. Bruce grew up farming with his family and began to Custom Farm right out of high school. He then married Barbara Sharp, also of Glenn on October 3, 1959. That same year he started Bruce Black Excavating. Over the next 60 years, the company he loved grew and earned a reputation for excellence and integrity throughout the area. Bruce's passion for hard work and commitment to a job well done showed through in every project the company completed. He was very proud to have lived his entire life in Glenn and give back to the community he loved. Bruce enjoyed traveling with his family all over the United States camping. This continued with many years of Bruce and Barb enjoying their RV adventures.??Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Stanley Black, sister, Beverly Black Jevert, and an infant daughter in 1963.??Bruce is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara of Glenn, children, Dan Black of Fennville, Bob (Susan) Black of Farmington, and daughter, Becky Black of Fenton. Four grandchildren, Skyler Black, Peyton Black, Zach Eakes, and Zoe Eakes.??In response to recent world events, the family will hold a private memorial service. A public celebration of Bruce's extraordinary life will be announced as soon as it can be safely planned. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor Marsha Tucker. Bruce will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. The family would like to send a special thank you to his Hospice Caretakers. Also, thank you to the staff at Freedom Village and all of Bruce's friends that came to visit with a joke and a smile while he was in the hospital and Freedom Village.??The family welcomes memories and messages on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com. Helping the family is Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, 637-0333.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020