1/1
Bruce Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce LeRoy Black, 89, of Fennville, Michigan passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Glenn, Michigan.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Glenn Community Center, 6953 114th Avenue, Glenn, Michigan 49416. Please join us for a celebration of Bruce's exceptional life. The family looks forward to and encourages the sharing of any and all memories, stories, and interesting times with Bruce. The family welcomes memories and messages on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com. Helping the family is Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, 637-0333.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Glenn Community Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Filbrandt Family Funeral Home
1076 S Bailey Ave
South Haven, MI 49090
(269) 637-0333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved