Bruce Black

Bruce LeRoy Black, 89, of Fennville, Michigan passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Glenn, Michigan.
A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Glenn Community Center, 6953 114th Avenue, Glenn, Michigan 49416. Please join us for a celebration of Bruce's exceptional life. The family looks forward to and encourages the sharing of any and all memories, stories, and interesting times with Bruce. The family welcomes memories and messages on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
