Bruce DePree didn't just walk into heaven on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, he broad jumped, breaking the record he held for about three decades at Zeeland High School, Class of 1943. In his last days at his home he prayed, "Lord, help me live my final days with love, joy and exuberance until the end." God answered his prayer. Although his body was ravaged with cancer, his face shined with radiance. When asked how he was feeling, he said "fine," and then quickly focused on the other person's life.
Born in Zeeland, Michigan on May 30, 1925 to Adrian and Edith DePree, Bruce was a faithful son. He was a proud brother to his younger siblings Lila, Bill, Gordon, and Glen. Whether selling vegetables during the depression, playing basketball or running and jumping in track for the Zeeland Chix, Bruce developed the traits of earnestness, dependability and quiet determination - traits that continued all his life. In high school Bruce made his Profession of Faith in Jesus Christ and this became the hallmark of his life.
Bruce had eyes for one girl: Elaine Meeusen. It was while Bruce was in WWII and writing letters to Elaine that love blossomed in their hearts. They married in 1949, while Bruce completed his MBA at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
In 1954, Bruce and Elaine settled in Zeeland and raised their four daughters. He worked at Brunswick, Colonial Manufacturing and Bethany Christian Services, retiring at age 82. Bruce was a church elder (charter member at Faith Reformed Church), Zeeland Public Schools board member, and served on other church and civic organizations. His first love and commitment was to his God and his family. His 10 grandchildren and their spouses and 17 great-grandchildren brought joy to his life.
Bruce will be missed by his wife Elaine, daughters and sons-in-laws Debbie and Dewey VanDyke, Lynne and Kevin Holleman, Sara and Jim Donkersloot and Patricia and Kevin Kraay, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings Lila McCormack, Gordon DePree and wife Lenore, sisters-in-law Bev DePree and Nancy McNiven and husband Rob, and beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is planned for the immediate family with grandson Rev. Michael Holleman officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
The family expresses gratitude to Hospice of Holland and Jeff Zylstra at Royal Park Place and his outstanding staff for their support. If you wish to honor Bruce's life and faith, please make a memorial contribution in his name to Bethany Christian Services or Camp Geneva. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com