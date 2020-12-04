Burton Jay (Bud) Borr (91), entered the gates of heaven 11/28/2020. He was born 08/17/1929 to John and Lena Borr. He lived his life in Holland. He worked for the City of Holland for 40 years at the Holland Police Department. He started as a patrolman and worked his way up to Captain. He was in charge of Tulip Time traffic for many years.
Bud and Eleanor enjoyed summers boating on Lake Michigan and especially the harbor in Pentwater. They later sold the boat and bought a motorhome. In retirement Bud and Eleanor enjoyed winters at their "Southern Plantation" in Sarasota, Florida. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 64 years, Eleanor Borr and an infant son, David J Borr. Together they raised two sons, Brian Jon Borr (Jane) and Bradley Jay Borr (Merrilee). 4 grandchildren; Ryan (Tessa) Borr, Betsy (Mark) DeBruin, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Alyssa) Borr and Jonathan (Jacqui) Borr. Great grandchildren: Aubrey, Emalyn & Amelia Borr, and Elena & Calvin DeBruin. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Arlene Dykstra and a brother-in-law Les Hoogland.
Bud & Eleanor were charter members of Christ Memorial Church where he served as deacon.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to Hospice of Holland or the Holland Police Department K9 & Honor Guard. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.