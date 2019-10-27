|
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Caitlin McAllister, loving mommy to be, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 28. She was expecting her first child Xzavier, who was due December 9th. She was overjoyed to be a mother and couldn't wait to meet her son; they are now together in Heaven.
Caitlin was born December 21, 1990 in Holland, MI. She was a member of Vertical Church in Zeeland where she gave her life to Jesus Christ. Caitlin was greatly influenced by the love and support that she received from the church. Caitlin had a wonderful sense of humor, a loving, giving soul, and a smile that lit up any room. Caitlin was a true giver. Even when she had very little of her own, she would cash in her Speedway points (or ask her mother for her Speedway points) to get a gas card, in order to give her friend a present for his birthday. Caitlin was wonderful with children and her nephew Hunter was her favorite little buddy. She was an avid Detroit Lions fan and rarely missed a game.
Caitlin is survived by her parents Cindy McAllister (Gordon Buzzell, Jr.) and Loreto Mendoza-Carbajal, sisters Heather (Andrew) Best and Miranda McAllister (Kelly Archer), grandmother Sandra Johnson, nephews Devon McAllister, Dontreus Best, and Hunter Kiekintveld, nieces McKenzie and Sydney Best, aunts Peggy (Mike) Childress, Melissa (Sam) Thomas, uncles Bobbie (Dani) McAllister, Chris McAllister (Rachel McGown), cousins Rachael Gilmore (Ryan Kiekintveld), Esteban "Steven" Hernandez Jr., and his son Steven Hernandez.
Caitlin was preceded in death by great grandmother Lucille Weaver, grandfather Bobbie McAllister, uncle Alfred "Allen" McAllister, cousin Jamie Gilmore, infants Connie Sue McAllister, Robert Allen McAllister, Harley Kiekintveld; and various other beloved aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Vertical Church located at 100 Pine Street, Zeeland, MI 49464 at 7 p.m.
A Memorial Go Fund Me account has been established to help offset funeral expenses and other related costs. Donations can be made through GoFundMe, search: Mother and Son Gone Too Soon.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019