Went to be with his Lord on April 26, 2019 surrounded by Family. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Wilma, 3 sons, Kelly, Victor, and Lester and their spouses, 4 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter, sister, Alma Myaard (Larry) brothers, David (Glenna) and Alan (Kellie). Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Beatrice, and a sister, Joan Oosterman.
Calvin was a Sargent in the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a tank commander. He also worked as a missionary, workin in orphanages in Kentucky, and as a jail chaplain in Kentucky. He was an active member of Green Hill Baptist Church in Annville, Kentucky.
A private family service of internment will be at a later date at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
With special love and thanks to the Vander Kooi, Nagelkirk and Wilson Families.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 7, 2019