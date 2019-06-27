Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Dumont Lake Park
Calvin Hulst Obituary
Calvin Lee Hulst, 69, of Holland, Michigan, passed away August 6, 2018. Cal was born on June 26, 1949. He graduated from Hamilton High in 1967 and Western Michigan with Bachelor of Science 1971 and Master of Arts 1975. He worked in counseling and later carpentry. Cal is preceded in death by sister Beverly Hackett and parents Chester and Lois Hulst.
Cal is survived by his wife, Laura Hulst, his daughters Tiffany Barton (Ben), Sophia Van Etten (Adam), Melissa Ferraro, and his 5 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held August 2, 2019 at 4pm at Dumont Lake Park.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 27, 2019
