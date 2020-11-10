1/1
Camille Hudyma
Camille D. Hudyma, of Saugatuck age 93, passed away on Sunday November 8th at Golden Orchards, Fennville, MI.
Camille was born and raised in Chicago, IL, living much of her life there with Ed, her husband of 69 years. They also lived in Montana & Michigan. Prior to her retirement in 1986, she was an accountant for many years at Hewlett Packard.
She had many talents including her hobbies of needlepoint and crafts. Her favorite moments were when she was visiting with her family and friends. She was a fantastic loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.
Camille was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, opening her heart and home to many. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Steven, her brother Louis Benton Jr. and his wife Rita. Her brother and sister in-laws, Wally Hudyma, Norman and Mary Rambin, Wayne and Jeannette Sluis, her nieces and nephews, Joshua Hudyma, Amanda Hudyma, David Sluis and Doug Sluis.
She is survived by her husband Ed; her son: Jim and Deb Hudyma of Rock Hill, SC; her In-laws: Shirley and Art Johnson, of Hudsonville, Rosie Hudyma of Scobey, MT, John Hudyma of Billings, MT, Jim and Dee Hudyma of Saugatuck and Dale and Terri Hudyma of Scobey, MT; nieces and nephews: Camille Houle and her children, Megan Houle, Laura and Frank Griffiths (Derek and Kennedy), and Andrew Houle and Amy Phung.
Patricia Schneider, Jackie Reed, Charlie Rambin, Joe Rambin, Beanie Huebner, Vickie Michel, Randy Rambin, Mark Johnson, Sharon Regnerus, Laurie Hokse, Nancie Sluis, Jamie Cusack, Kimberly Fodrocy, Shannon Gutherie, Adayle Schagunn, Travis Hudyma, Tawnya Hudyma, Rodney Hudyma, and Tammy Hudyma
A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street in Saugatuck. Cremation will take place and burial will be in the Riverside-Saugatuck cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2020.
