Kandie VanDyke, 56, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Kandie will be remembered as the Coupon Queen and mom to all lost boys. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael VanDyke, parents "Stew" and Joyce Stewart. Survivors include her son, Getty Lee Veurink; in-laws, Dennis and Karen Minnema, Cory and Ellen Slotman, and Ben and MaryJo Lacy and many loving nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special friends Ina Dekker, Anthony Smith and Odie Bouathong. Celebration of life 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29 at Central Wesleyan Church, Entrance G. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020