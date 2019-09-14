|
Carl J. Edewaard, age 82, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 12, 2019.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Holland, attended Holland Christian Schools, and was a charter member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church where he served in many roles throughout his lifetime.
Carl had a successful career as an entrepreneur in both property development and sales. He was very generous with his time and talents and, besides his family, he was most proud of his legacy of leading the Board of the Holland Deacon Conference for 21 years and acquiring the 100 acre property that became the Outdoor Discovery Center.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Menno and Julia Edewaard and sister-in-law, Susan Otte.
Carl's joyful presence will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Sandra; children, Michael (Nancy) Edewaard of Holland, Nancy Etterbeek of Grand Rapids, Robert (Lorraine) Edewaard of Plantation, FL, Terry (Julie) Edewaard of Holland; grandchildren, Kyle Edewaard, Eric (Audrey) Edewaard, Lindsey (Joel) VanVeen, Kristen Etterbeek, Schuyler Edewaard, Mason Edewaard, Scott Edewaard, Valerie Edewaard; brother, Lavern (Carol) Edewaard of Holland; in-laws, Warren (Marcia) Otte of Grand Rapids, Sharon (James) Hulst of Holland, James (Nancy) Otte of Oregon; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Carl's faith and life will be 11:00am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Bethany Christian Reformed Church, 11 E 32nd St., Holland, with Pastor Dan Walcott officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is planned for 4:00-7:00pm Monday at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Deacon's Conference, Holland Christian Schools and The Bible League. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019