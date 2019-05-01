|
Carl Wayne Emmons, 66, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, April 27th, 2019.
Carl was born on May 12th, 1952, in Holland, Michigan to Duane and Shirley (Raab) Emmons.
Carl had a career in machine building. He loved being outdoors, boating, camping, fishing, and playing golf.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammie (Jason) Nyikes and Kristie Emmons; his brother Alan, sisters Linda Streur, Vicki VanDyke, nieces, nephews and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Dean Emmons.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the VFW Hall in Holland (175 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423) from 6-8 pm.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2019