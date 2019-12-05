|
Carl Weber Jaeger died Sunday, December 1st.
He was two weeks short of his 84th Birthday. Carl was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1935 to George Christian Jaeger and Alexa Genevieve Weber Jaeger. The youngest of four children, he was preceded in death by his sisters Beatrice (Robert) O'Brien and Georganna (David) Hipskind. He is survived by his brother Robert (Ursula) Jaeger of Scientists Cliffs, Maryland.
Married to Susan Ann PeGan in August of 1964, they made their home at The Owl's Nest in Waukazoo Woods for most of their 55 years together. Carl and Sue raised four children in Waukazoo, George (Melissa) Jaeger of Grand Haven, Michael Jaeger of Holland, Daniel Jaeger of Fort Wayne, and Anna (Kurt) Borgman of Holland. Carl was a graduate of Burris High School in Muncie, Indiana, Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, and Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he excelled in Track and Cross Country and developed a love of the sciences. He served as a Surgical-Nurse in the United States Army before taking a teaching position at Fort Wayne Central High School. During that time he volunteered with Operación Pedro Pan, working with Cuban refugees. Carl taught at West Ottawa Junior and Senior High School for 32 years. Primarily a teacher of Biology, he was inducted into the West Ottawa Athletic Hall of Fame for service in the Athletics Program, as a volunteer, coach, and official. Carl is remembered by his colleagues as "a really great guy," "the best," "a great friend, always with a ready smile," and a teller of "the best stories." He volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America- Troop 43, Gerald R. Ford and West Michigan Councils, and greatly enjoyed traveling, hiking, and canoeing the wilderness areas of Michigan. Family and education were his life mission, and he had many interests and wide-ranging skills. During the summer Carl painted many houses and churches in West Michigan with Helder Decorating, Harry, and Roger. Respected and loved by all who knew him well, he will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Lake Church on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior. Father Michael Cilibraise presiding. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019