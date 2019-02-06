|
Carl Ivan Jennings, 80, passed into his new life on Feb 3, 2019, in Ft Lauderdale, FLa., surrounded by love with his husband and his children by his side.
Carl was born Sept. 23, 1938, to John and Emma Jean Jennings in Lewiston, Idaho. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
Carl lived a wonderful life with his husband of 50 years, Lawrence Gammons. Together they opened Douglas Dunes Resort in 1981 where Carl was the head chef as well as the DJ for many years.
Carl and Lawrence opened many other businesses in the Saugatuck/Douglas area including Dockside Marketplace, The Mermaid Bar & Grill, CALA Building, Bentley's Bed & Breakfast and Bentley's Antiques.
Carl was an icon in the local community. He co-founded West Shore AWARE, where he served as president for many years, was active in the Rotary Club and enjoyed his bowling league.
Carl is survived by his husband Lawrence Gammons; his brother Harold Jennings; his children, Sharon (Jennings) and Patrick Shanahan, Colin Jennings, and Deborah (Jennings) and William Korfker III; his grandchildren, Sarah (Shanahan) and Spencer Wiley, Colin Shanahan, Margaret Shanahan, Kyle Walker, Emma Korfker, Hope Korfker, Carly Korfker and William Korfker IV; and his great-grandchildren, Jack Shanahan, Olivia Shanahan and Harlyn Shanahan.
Carl was preceded in death by his mother Emma Jean Cochran and his brother Robert Kemp.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dykstra Funeral Home, 520 Lake St., Saugatuck. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at United Church of Christ, 56 Wall St., Douglas. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Carl's name to West Shore Aware Scholarship Fund or Wishbone Animal Rescue.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019