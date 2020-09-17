Carl Richard Southworth, 72, of Holland, MI passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Born September 22, 1947 in Kalamazoo, he was the son of the late Donald J and Caroline Betty (Smith) Southworth and was the husband of Ruth Elaine (Prins) Southworth. Carl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going hunting whenever he was able. He was a retired truck driver and loved to tell his trucking tales to whomever was available to listen. Above all else, he was a family man who wanted nothing more than to spend time with loved ones.

In addition to his wife of over forty-nine years, Ruth, Carl is survived by his children, Erik Southworth and Lori Southworth; his siblings, Rian (Christine) Southworth, Shari (Ed) Rupp and Timothy Southworth; grandsons, Sean and Trevor Blackburn; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A private service will take place in East Saugatuck Cemetery, Fillmore Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store