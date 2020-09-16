Carla Brandsen

Carla Mae Brandsen, age 88 of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13. She was residing at Lakeside Vista and under Kindred Hospice care.
Carla was born in Holland, MI to Cornelius and Ada Kole, and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1950. She married Robert (Bud) Veneklasen in 1952. Carla's desire was to be an at home mom for her 4 young children, but with the illness and subsequent loss of her husband Bud in 1970, she returned to work. She married Ben Brandsen in 1977. She worked at Hope College and retired from Parke-Davis.
Carla loved music and sang in the church choir for many years. She volunteered at the Café at Holland Hospital, Hospice, and Rest Haven Care Center and also was involved in Woman's Literary Club. She enjoyed knitting, craft sales, and traveling, especially to see her out of state children as often as she could. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Bud Veneklasen in 1970; husband, Ben Brandsen, in 1991; brother, Roger (Barb) Kole; brother-in-law, Howard (Gladys) Veneklasen; and niece Gail Veneklasen.
Surviving are her children, Robert Veneklasen of San Antonio, TX, Mary (John) Elkins of San Antonio, TX, Cathy (Dan) DeFouw of Zeeland, MI, Carol (Charlie) Ault of St Louis, MO; grandchildren, Robert Elkins, Rob (Chelsey) DeFouw, Kyle (Katie) DeFouw, Nicole Clark, Jay Clark, William Clark; great-grandsons Drew, Wyatt and Gage DeFouw; sister, Joan (Paul) Nykamp of Scottsdale AZ, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church at 11 am on Saturday, September 19, with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service.
The family sincerely thanks the staff at Lakeside Vista and Kindred Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Carla.
Contributions can be made to Holland Christian Schools or Kindred Hospice. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com