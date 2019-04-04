Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Central Wesleyan Church
446 West 40th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Central Wesleyan Church
446 West 40th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Herweyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Herweyer


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carla Herweyer Obituary
Carla S. Herweyer, 62, of Holland, passed away on April 1, 2019, at her home.
Carla was born in Holland on September 17, 1956, to Andrew and Julia (Grotenhuis) Van Slot. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married James Herweyer. Carla and Jim lived in the country and enjoyed the woods and their beloved dogs. Carla attended Gibson Christian Reformed Church. In 2011, Jim preceded her in death.
Carla is survived by her sister Margo Lubbers of Cummings, GA, her in-laws: Buck and Sue Herweyer, Karen and Jack Antles, Ken and Arlene Herweyer, Jerry and Joan Herweyer, Dona Herweyer, Bob and Cynthia Herweyer, Katy and Bryon Gutschmidt, Luanne Barney; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church (Please use entrance G), 446 West 40th Street, Holland MI 49423. Visitation will be 12:30-1:15pm prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Harbor Humane Society. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now