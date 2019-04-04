|
|
Carla S. Herweyer, 62, of Holland, passed away on April 1, 2019, at her home.
Carla was born in Holland on September 17, 1956, to Andrew and Julia (Grotenhuis) Van Slot. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married James Herweyer. Carla and Jim lived in the country and enjoyed the woods and their beloved dogs. Carla attended Gibson Christian Reformed Church. In 2011, Jim preceded her in death.
Carla is survived by her sister Margo Lubbers of Cummings, GA, her in-laws: Buck and Sue Herweyer, Karen and Jack Antles, Ken and Arlene Herweyer, Jerry and Joan Herweyer, Dona Herweyer, Bob and Cynthia Herweyer, Katy and Bryon Gutschmidt, Luanne Barney; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church (Please use entrance G), 446 West 40th Street, Holland MI 49423. Visitation will be 12:30-1:15pm prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Harbor Humane Society. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019