Carla M. Tamminga age 90, of Holland, went to be with her Faithful Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and a son-in-law, James Ondersma and sister, Alma Van Haitsma.
Carla was a charter member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and baking. After her husband passed away, she worked at Resthaven Maplewood for 15 years.
She is survived by her children, Bob Tamminga, Lori and Bob Lenger, Marla and Randy Kraker, Mary and Doug Boeve, Jack Tamminga; grandchildren, Ryan and Kari Ondersma, Ross and Emily Ondersma, Lisa and A.J. Ondersma-Lowetz, Jeff and Jen Kraker, Jodi and Ryan Bosch, Justin Kraker, Jennie Kraker, Joseph Kraker, Jonathan Kraker, Matthew Ten Clay, Daniel and Imelda Ten Clay, Caleb and Lumin Boeve; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Fern Barkema, Pearl and Lee Beyer, Rose Knott, Paul and Betty Brat, Myrt and Jerry DeVries, Carol and Eric Ter Beek; in-laws, Henry and Joyce Tamminga, Lillian and Marty Chrispell, Bill and Bev Tamminga; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. Matthew Stob officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Maranatha CRC Missions. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 6, 2019