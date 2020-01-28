|
Carlos Juan Vera Vargas, age 95, WWII U. S. Army Veteran, went to the Lord January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsa Pilar Ramos Echevarria for 73 years. Loving father of Elsa (Paul) Liddell, Amanda Villalobos, Godfrey "Joe" Vera, Luis (Judy) Vera, Wanda Vera and the late Carlos Vera, Jr. Devoted grandfather of 19. Visitation Tuesday January 28th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 2921 S. Harlem Ave, Berwyn. Funeral service Wednesday January 29th, prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. Leonard Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 am. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020