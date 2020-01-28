Home

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:15 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Carlos Vargas Obituary
Carlos Juan Vera Vargas, age 95, WWII U. S. Army Veteran, went to the Lord January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsa Pilar Ramos Echevarria for 73 years. Loving father of Elsa (Paul) Liddell, Amanda Villalobos, Godfrey "Joe" Vera, Luis (Judy) Vera, Wanda Vera and the late Carlos Vera, Jr. Devoted grandfather of 19. Visitation Tuesday January 28th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 2921 S. Harlem Ave, Berwyn. Funeral service Wednesday January 29th, prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. Leonard Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 am. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Information: 708-484-4111 or adolfservices.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020
