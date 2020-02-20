|
|
Carlton Anthony Schweibert – the world lost a significant measure of kindness, faith and generosity with the passing of Carl Schweibert on February 17, 2020.
Born March 28, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio. Carl blessed the lives of his wife of 64 years, Carolyn (Lynn) Schweibert of Holland, MI, daughter Leslie (& Richard) Reimink of Hudsonville, and son Eric (& Kimberly) Schweibert of Rockford. His contagious laughter, and ever-present grin delighted his four granddaughters, Jennifer (& Ryan) Rosendall, Sarah (& Josh) Pasikowski, Kelsey Schweibert and Karlie Schweibert. Great grandchildren Raelynn and Dezlan Rosendall will live his legacy, hearing joyful stories of this amazing man.
Young Carl grew up in Oregon, Ohio. He earned his Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Toledo, enjoying active memberships in both Alpha Sigma Phi and Alpha Kappa Psi fraternities. By 1951, world events disrupted his plans, sending Carl to serve his country with the US Army in the Korean War. Honorable discharge brought Sargent First Class Carlton back to finish his degree by 1956, and decades later, to Washington, DC, for a military Honor Flight in gratitude for his service.
In between, he met & married the love of his life, Lynn (nee Baum), in 1955. Carl's profession as an Industrial Engineer took them meandering through Ohio, Pennsylvania, and finally Michigan, where their lives took root and their family flourished. Carl enjoyed tennis, biking, fishing and golf, playing well into his late eighties. A member of Peace Lutheran church since 1974, he helped change the financial future of many couples in financial crisis, while serving as church Financial Secretary, and Treasurer for Bay Meadows Condo Association. Carl clearly misunderstood the word "retirement" in 1993, going on to work another 12 years or so for RETAP, the Retired Engineering Technical Assistance Program, on environmental pollution control. He defined the word gentleman, and lit up the world with his amazing smile. This is a man who set an example for the rest of us; a man who made a difference. He was the first to volunteer, no matter the need – and he loved, always, with his heart wide open.
Suggested memorials would be the Day Center of Evergreen Commons, and Peace Lutheran Church. Big thumbs up, Carl – and happy dreams!
Visitation for Carl will take place on Friday, February 21 from 4-7pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 389 James Street in Holland. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 pm also at Peace Lutheran Church. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020