Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
Carmen Krupka Obituary
Carmen "Connie" Krupka, age 81 of Fennville, Michigan passed away due to a heart condition at the Holland Hospital with her husband by her side on June 18, 2019. Connie was born in Big Rapids, Michigan to the late Glenn and Margaret Starks. Connie was a pioneer for women in sales. In the early 1970's Connie was the lead salesperson for Pfeiffer Lincoln, Inc. In the mid 1970's Connie was the top salesperson for Westdale Realty, winning a Lincoln Mark V. In 1975 Connie would meet the love of her life, Harold Krupka. The two of them owned and operated Krupka Blueberry Farm, taking care of daily operations from 1975 to 2011. In the late 1970's the two started one of the first commercial blueberry farms in Florida. Connie and Harold were married on November 23, 1977, spending much of their time together, enjoying working on the farm, happy hour at the round table, traveling, spending time with the family and winning at the casino.
Along with her husband of 41 years, Connie is survived by her children, Kathy (Tim) Randall and Kristy (Robert) Naumann; stepchildren, Cindy Krupka and Bill Lamar, Lori (Larry) Babinski and Brenda Krupka; sister, Bonnie Feltner; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Margaret Starks and stepdaughter, Becky Ortiz.
Funeral service for Connie will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home, 637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408. Visitation will be two hours prior, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor Dan Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423 or Community Church of Douglas, PO Box 338, Douglas, MI 49406.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 20, 2019
