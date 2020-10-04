Carol Ann Gras, age 80, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Lakeside Vista Community.
Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Stephenson; sister, Linda Stephenson-Hoek; and niece, Karen Hoek. She was also a Master Gardener award recipient.
Carol is survived by her children, Delwyn (Debra) Gras of Hamilton, Jeffrey (Lori) Gras of Zeeland, Mary (Jeffrey) Pikaart of Hamilton; grandchildren, Taryn Gras, Corey (Joe) Gish, Benjamin Pikaart, Jordan Pikaart, Trevor Gras; sister-in-law, Mary Stephenson of Holland; nephews, Keith (Debra) Hoek, Kim (Mandy) Stephenson; and niece, Kerri (Arlyn) Arendsen.
Following cremation, a time of visitation is planned for 4:00-6:00pm Friday, October 9, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th Street, Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.