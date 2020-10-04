1/1
Carol Ann Gras
1940 - 2020
Carol Ann Gras, age 80, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Lakeside Vista Community.

Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Stephenson; sister, Linda Stephenson-Hoek; and niece, Karen Hoek. She was also a Master Gardener award recipient.

Carol is survived by her children, Delwyn (Debra) Gras of Hamilton, Jeffrey (Lori) Gras of Zeeland, Mary (Jeffrey) Pikaart of Hamilton; grandchildren, Taryn Gras, Corey (Joe) Gish, Benjamin Pikaart, Jordan Pikaart, Trevor Gras; sister-in-law, Mary Stephenson of Holland; nephews, Keith (Debra) Hoek, Kim (Mandy) Stephenson; and niece, Kerri (Arlyn) Arendsen.

Following cremation, a time of visitation is planned for 4:00-6:00pm Friday, October 9, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th Street, Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Enjoyed Carol's friendship in the Holland Horticulture Club for many years and visiting her hosta gardens in Zeeland. She will be missed My condolences to the family.
Evelyn Shriver
Friend
October 2, 2020
Jeff, I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your dear mother. She did an outstanding job raising you. Certainly, her reward is great and she's enjoying the heavenly gardens above. Best wishes and prayers for strength and comfort at this most difficult time.
Tim Ritter
Family Friend
September 30, 2020
I knew you loved to garden; now in another peaceful place. Lou Wagenveld
Lou Wagenveld
Classmate
