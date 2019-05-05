|
|
Carol Jane (Thake) Bulson born October 5, 1941, died peacefully on May 4, 2019, with her loving husband and family at her side.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Bulson; children: Nancy and Kip Kauffman of Holland, son Andy and Laurie Bulson of Inverness, IL; and 8 grandchildren: Sierra and Logan Bulson, Benjamin, William, and Hillary Kauffman, Drew, Maddy, and Jack Bulson, and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Bulson. Carol is also survived by her loving sister, Barb McGee and her husband, Don. She was preceded in death by her son Theodore (Ted) Bulson, brothers, Robert, Johnny, and Jerry Thake, and her parents William and Minnie Thake.
A life-long resident of Holland and Saugatuck, Carol graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1960. In addition to raising her three children, Carol worked as a teacher's aide for the Holland Public Schools before retiring in 2005. She was also active in various community organizations and was a member of Community Church of Douglas.
A creative and resilient woman with a great sense of humor, Carol enjoyed drawing and painting, entertaining family and friends, and was always an advocate for those in need. Carol loved gardening and flowers, but especially those that were pink, her favorite color.
In spite of Carol's courageous battle with a progressive illness, her tenacious spirit and her faith never faltered. The family would like to thank the staff at Resthaven for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Rd. in Fennville. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Saugatuck. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Care Center or Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshoremeorial .com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2019