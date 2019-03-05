|
Carol (Heerspink) McQueen, 72 passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 in her home in Monroe, VA.
Carol was born in Holland, Michigan where she grew up on the farm and at a young age learned the value of hard work and sacrifice. She graduated from West Ottawa High School, attended Beauty School and ran a successful hair salon for many years. While working long hours in the salon and raising her two sons, she began taking night classes to become a real estate agent and went on to found and run a successful real estate brokerage in West Michigan. In all her endeavors, Carol was known for her determination, persistence, and hard work.
Even in retirement, Carol never slowed down or stopped moving. She was an outstanding baker and cook. She loved making home cooked meals and baking treats for her family or anyone who would drop by to visit. She loved animals of all kind, particularly her golden retrievers which she bred and raised. Carol was never afraid to learn something new or test her abilities and she had a wide range of skills. Over the past several years, she became a very accomplished tradesperson building and finishing her own home in the mountains of Virginia!
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Gertrude (Baker) Heerspink and her husband Roger McQueen. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Pattie) Dykstra, of Wixom MI, Michael Dykstra, of Chicago, her grandchildren Paige, Megan, Morgan, Katie, Allison, Josie, and Johnny Dykstra, her brothers Dennis Heerspink, David (Pat) Heerspink, and Step Children Jerry McQueen, Melissa Reichenbach, Nicole Kolodica, and Step Grandchildren Sterling and Hunter Reichenbach, many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her dogs Boomer and Emma. All who will miss her very much.
A memorial luncheon celebrating Carol's life will be held on April 13, 2019 at The Virginian Hotel Rose Room at 712 Church Street, Lynchburg, Virginia, 24504. 10am visitation with the family, 11am memorial service with comments by family and guests, who are all encouraged to share their stories and recollections.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's memory to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan at: http://grrom.com/donations/inmemoryof.html
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019