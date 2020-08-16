1/
Carol Stryker
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Jean Stryker, age 65 of Holland, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Carol was born in Holland December 15, 1954 to Gerald and Wilma (Jensen) Martinie. She was a member of Calvary CRC, where she had been a Calvinette leader for many years. Carol worked for Prince Corporation for 30 years, and later retired from Gentex after 15 years.
She is survived by her husband Gordon; daughter Allison (Joe) Nies; 3 grandchildren, Mackenzie Nies, Kaylee Stryker, and Gabriel Nies; mother Wilma Martinie; siblings Glenn (Hilda) Martinie, Lori (Mark) Kragt, Cindy (Jim) Kuyers, Sharon (Mark) Thompson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate Carol's life will be 1:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Stryker family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
