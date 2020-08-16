Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol was born in Holland December 15, 1954 to Gerald and Wilma (Jensen) Martinie. She was a member of Calvary CRC, where she had been a Calvinette leader for many years. Carol worked for Prince Corporation for 30 years, and later retired from Gentex after 15 years.

She is survived by her husband Gordon; daughter Allison (Joe) Nies; 3 grandchildren, Mackenzie Nies, Kaylee Stryker, and Gabriel Nies; mother Wilma Martinie; siblings Glenn (Hilda) Martinie, Lori (Mark) Kragt, Cindy (Jim) Kuyers, Sharon (Mark) Thompson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

A graveside service to celebrate Carol's life will be 1:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland.

