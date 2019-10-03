|
Carol Ten Broeke, age 72 of Zeeland passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Harvey; her children and grandchildren: Chad Ten Broeke (Jayden and Tyler) and Christa Meyer (Carley, Brycen and Khloe); siblings: Maxine Baker, Wade and Patricia Brower; sisters-in-law: Audrey Kortman, Shirley Borgman, Ruth Davis and Judy Molengraff.
Carol married Harvey on October 3, 1969, she passed away just 3 days before their 50th wedding anniversary.
She was a member of The Foundry Church. Carol retired from Herman Miller where she worked for over 25 years.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 4 also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to The Foundry Church Building Fund. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019