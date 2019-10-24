|
|
Carol Vander Hooning, of Hudsonville, went home to her Lord October 19, preceded by husband Robert (2010) and brother Rev. Paul DeVries (2000).
Carol was a member of New Community Church and enjoyed Sunday night hymn sings around the piano. She is survived by daughter Mary Rottschafer (Zeeland), son Robert Vander Hooning (Chicago), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; five nieces.
Visitation October 28 - 11AM-1PM. Celebration of Carol's life 1-2PM; reception follows. Refreshments served. Hudsonville Congregational Church - 4950 32nd Avenue.
Memorials instead of flowers may be given to New Community Church or Critter Barn for special needs and accessibility programs.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019