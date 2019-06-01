|
Caroline Schierbeek, age 100, died peacefully and gently on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Caroline was born on her family's farm in southwest Minnesota, the 5th of 14 children. She often shared her vivid memories and stories of life on the farm in close-knit, loving community. At age 18 she and a girlfriend ventured eastward to work in Michigan, where she met and eventually married Ed Schierbeek, her partner for 52 years.
Caroline and Ed shared a devout Christian faith, and their lives were full of generosity and gratitude. After Ed's retirement they volunteered for the Back to God Hour broadcast ministry, leading over 30 international tours. Caroline also gave her time to the local 4-H chapter; Montello Park Christian Reformed Church; Holland Hospital Errand and Escort Service; and Evergreen Commons Adult Day Care Center.
Caroline celebrated her creative talents by gardening, cooking, and homemaking. She crocheted, knitted, quilted, sewed, and painted many lovely items, nearly all of which she gave to others.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband Ed, in 1993 and a son-in-law John Schmidt, in 2011.
Caroline is survived by her sister Priscilla (Cliff) Christians, and children Marilyn Schmidt, Patti Carlson (and Don Hoekstra), Eileen (Ron) Lenters, and Ed (Laurie) Schierbeek, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday (June 4) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, with the Rev. Dave Sikkema officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Visitation will be 7-9 pm Monday (June 3) at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to "The Back to God Hour" radio and television ministry.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 1, 2019