Carolyn Beth Bareman age 95, of Holland, completed her earthly life on Friday, October 9, and now lives eternally in Heaven with her faithful Savior Jesus Christ. She joins her family who preceded her in death, parents, Leonard and Cora Bareman and Sister, Esther, with whom she had shared her home all her life.
Carolyn was a lifelong baptized and professing member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. She was active in many church activities. Especially the Chancel Choir. She sang with the choir until the age of 86years. For many years she served as the choir librarian. She was also known as a church historian and shared the history of the church and its pastors with anyone interested. She also spent many hours volunteering with the Pine Rest Circle and its fundraising events. Her Bible study group, Missions Society and Crossroads Prison Ministry were and important part of her life's ministry.
Carolyn was employed as an administration assistant for most of her working years. Her last employment was in the Dean of Students Department at Hope College.
She and her sister enjoyed many travel vacations around the world. She loved sharing the stories of their adventures and shared many photo albums with their friends.
Carolyn most enjoyed her days in her later years in Bible Study, her successful completion of many many crossword puzzles and wishing family and friends birthday greetings with cards and calls.
She is survived by several cousins, dear friends and her special loving care-giving friends Chuck and Anne Brower and Thelma Hoekman and families.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. Chad Steenwyk officiating. Final resting and burial will be in the family plot in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. "Great is Thy Faithfulness". Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Prison Ministries or the charity of one's choice
