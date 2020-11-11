Carolyn Jean Kruyf Mackety, age 88, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 3:32pm on October 25, 2020, after an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnette and Gerald Kruyf, and her son Daniel T. Martin.
She is survived by her Brother Gerald Kruyf, Jr, (Susan,) her son Steven Martin, (Cecelia,) her son David Martin, (Sin Jae,) her daughter Laurra Fitzgerald, (Jim,) Her grandchildren, Parker, Jay and Conner Fitzgerald, Susan Mary Martin, Christine Kelso, and 5 great grandchildren.
Carolyn was born on February 27, 1932 in Chicago, Il to Minnette and Gerald Kruyf. As a young woman she pursued a career in the field of nursing. In a time when nurses were not allowed to be married, she put her career on hold to be a wife and mother. She finished her nursing education in 1968 at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, MI. She viewed nursing as a calling and was devoted to the care of those in need of hospitalization. She had a special interest in operating room nursing and excelled in that field. She went on to be an operating room supervisor and laser nursing specialist until her first retirement in 1997. Bored with retired life, Carolyn came out of retirement and continued nursing for Associates in Gastroenterology, where she not only did surgical pre-calls, but was able to minister to many anxious patients through gentle words and prayers until her final retirement in 2018, after 64 years of nursing. She was the oldest licensed nurse in the state of Colorado, and the 2nd oldest in the nation at the time of her retirement.
Carolyn was also devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member of First Reformed Church, in Holland MI, where she served as a deacon, and where her father was an organist. Upon moving to Colorado, she became a member of Cragmor Christian Reformed Church. She most loved educating children and served as a Sunday School teacher, and Kids Hope mentor at both churches. Carolyn never passed up an opportunity to serve the Lord in any way He called her and was bold in expressing her faith to all!
Carolyn's favorite career was as "Grammy" to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and any child that she was able to teach or hug! She was also an avid dog lover and deeply loved her many dog "babies."
She was deeply, deeply loved and her presence will be missed, but never forgotten!
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street, Holland, MI on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Her final resting place will be Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland, MI.
