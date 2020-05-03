Carolyn Martha (Bartz) Schrader peacefully passed at her home in Ft. Myers, Fla., on April 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born January 24, 1943, in Alpena, Mich., to Edmund and Martha (Borke) Bartz. She married Joseph Lee Schrader of Long Lake, Mich. who predeceased her in 2018. They were married June 25, 1960 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Herron, Mich. and celebrated 58 years of married life together. Carol was the youngest child and grew up on her family farm near Wolf Creek in Alpena County, Mich. She graduated from Alpena High School, Alpena, Mich. After caring for her children in the home, Carol spent many years as an administrative assistant in Grayling, Mich. and medical secretary in Holland, Mich. Carol was musically gifted, and served in Lutheran congregations for many years as a church organist. In her retirement Carol was able to travel extensively with her husband Joe and enjoyed landscaping projects, taking pride in her lawn in their longtime home in Holland, Mich., where they were awarded the Holland Area Beautification Award. Carol enjoyed the company of pets and was an avid dog lover. Carolyn is survived by sons, Jeffrey L. Schrader (Cheryl), Jay B. Schrader (Shannon), and James A. Schrader (Gwen); daughter Jenna J. Schaeffer (Cory); grandchildren Colin J. Schrader (Lindsey), Andrew J. Schrader (Amanda), Makenna A. Schrader, Matthew George Schrader, Joseph A. Schaeffer, Benjamin A. Schaeffer, Sam-Alan Schrader, Shelby R. Schrader, Liliana M. Schaeffer, and Ella Marie B. Schrader; great-grandchildren Calvin J. Schrader and Edmond A. Schrader; brother Gordon G. (Judy) Bartz; and sister-in-law Marlene M. (Siewart) Bartz. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother Roy R. Bartz. It was Carol's wish to be laid to rest in the family burial plot in Evergreen Cemetery, Alpena, Mich. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel. To sign an online registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2020.