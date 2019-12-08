|
|
Carolyn Taylor age 70, of Hamilton, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Jean Louise Gazella and a member of Hamilton Baptist Church.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mike Taylor; children, Michael and Rebecca DeBaar of Allendale, Jeff and Kristy DeBaar of Knoxville, TN, Lisa and Jeff Smith of Fairfax, VA; 8 granddaughters, Amber Burns, Makenna Smith, Rachael DeBaar, Sarah DeBaar, Katie Smith, Libby Smith, Jessica DeBaar, Brooklyn DeBaar; sister, Sharon and Ron Longstreet of Jenison; in-laws, Carolyn Taylor of Jackson, Robert and Angie Taylor of Jackson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carolyn loved to travel and explore which usually involved camping and Kayaking. She always cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and adored the memories they made.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th S. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to the PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease). To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019