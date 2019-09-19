Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Edney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Edney


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Edney Obituary
Carrie Ann Edney, age 45, died in her home on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Carrie was a beautiful woman who demonstrated strength and courage. She loved her husband and was a nurturing and supportive mother to her children. She was known for having a big heart, witty personality, and being a great cook. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Devon Castillo; daughter, Taylor Castillo; foster son, Harley Rice; granddaughter, Nova Nozicka; as well as a grandson on the way, Gabriel; parents, Rick and Kathy Jones; sister, Kelly (William) Liebbe; in-laws, Terry and Nancy Edney; brother-in-law, Jeff (Patty) Edney; brother-in-law, Daniel (Heather) Edney; brother-in-law, Matt (Lisa) Edney; ex-husband, Marcus Castillo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423 with Dr. Frank J. Senters officiating.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am Saturday, September 21 also at the funeral home.
Interment to take place in East Saugatuck Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now