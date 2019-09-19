|
|
Carrie Ann Edney, age 45, died in her home on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Carrie was a beautiful woman who demonstrated strength and courage. She loved her husband and was a nurturing and supportive mother to her children. She was known for having a big heart, witty personality, and being a great cook. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Devon Castillo; daughter, Taylor Castillo; foster son, Harley Rice; granddaughter, Nova Nozicka; as well as a grandson on the way, Gabriel; parents, Rick and Kathy Jones; sister, Kelly (William) Liebbe; in-laws, Terry and Nancy Edney; brother-in-law, Jeff (Patty) Edney; brother-in-law, Daniel (Heather) Edney; brother-in-law, Matt (Lisa) Edney; ex-husband, Marcus Castillo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423 with Dr. Frank J. Senters officiating.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am Saturday, September 21 also at the funeral home.
Interment to take place in East Saugatuck Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019