Carrie Lems, age 88, of Zeeland, was received into her heavenly home by her loving Savior on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Carrie was an independent and hard-working woman with a kind and gentle heart. She was a member of Vriesland Reformed Church and loved her Lord. Carrie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed spoiling her family with her excellent cooking and never let anyone leave without leftovers. She was an enthusiastic Tigers fan and loved animals and being outdoors.
Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Corbie Lems in 2000, as well as by her son Ladean Lems in 2010. She was the last of her six siblings.
She is survived by her children: Lavonne and Marlin Vis, Darwin and Deborah Lems, Karla and Steven Cooley, Bev and Dan Van Den Beldt; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family.
Private services will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI, 49464. Memorial contributions may be given to Feed the Children. www.yntemafh.com
Carrie was an independent and hard-working woman with a kind and gentle heart. She was a member of Vriesland Reformed Church and loved her Lord. Carrie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed spoiling her family with her excellent cooking and never let anyone leave without leftovers. She was an enthusiastic Tigers fan and loved animals and being outdoors.
Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Corbie Lems in 2000, as well as by her son Ladean Lems in 2010. She was the last of her six siblings.
She is survived by her children: Lavonne and Marlin Vis, Darwin and Deborah Lems, Karla and Steven Cooley, Bev and Dan Van Den Beldt; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family.
Private services will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI, 49464. Memorial contributions may be given to Feed the Children. www.yntemafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 15, 2020.