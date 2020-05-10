Caryl Koopman
1928 - 2020
Caryl Anne (Paarlberg) Koopman passed into eternal rest on May 9, 2020.

Caryl was born on February 2, 1928 in South Holland, Illinois to Cornelius P. and Mary (Veld) Paarlberg. While attending Hope College in 1946 she began dating Don Koopman. Their courtship continued through her nurses training in Chicago. Don and Caryl were married on May 4, 1951 and established a dairy farm next door to her in-laws outside of Overisel.

Over the next 20 years, the marriage produced six children. Caryl worked as a Registered Nurse in West Michigan for nearly 50 years, primarily in assisted living and nursing home settings, retiring from Resthaven in 2000.

Caryl valued her faith, family and faith family at Overisel Reformed Church. She volunteered countless hours for the American Red Cross, Hospice of Holland, LOVE Inc., Gideons, Overisel Reformed Church and many local organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Koopman and son-in-law Brian Whalen. She is survived by 6 children: Jan (Whalen) Koopman, Paul (Jean) Koopman, Barb (Mike) Kraker, Doug (Gayle Boss) Koopman, Dave (Jill) Koopman and Dean (Karen) Koopman; 16 grandchildren: Dan (Claire Snyder) Whalen, Julia (Tommy Gibney) Whalen, Emily (Mike) Heavener, Liz (Chris) Slagh, Brad (Jill) Kraker, Aaron (Courtney) Kraker, Amy (Steve) Valkema, David Kraker, Kai (Kellan Day) Koopman, Cotter Koopman, Rebecca Koopman, Ben Koopman, Luke Koopman, Levi Koopman, Bryce Koopman, and Kendra Koopman; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Margene) Paarlberg and sister-in-law, Dort Koopman.

Burial will be in Overisel Cemetery after a private family graveside service. Memorial contributions to Overisel Reformed Church, Gideons International or Hospice of Holland.

Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Overisel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
7 entries
May 10, 2020
Remembering your wonderful Mother and Grandmother and wishing you comfort and peace in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you! Sincerely, Doug Brower, Lori Brower, Allan, Lonna, Claire, and Lauren Blaske
Lonna
Family
May 10, 2020
Jan, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and I am sorry for your loss. Today's prayer will be for all the Koopmans to have the strength to grieve the loss of your Mom and to find joy in celebrating the memories of Caryl's life.
Jon Lunderberg
Friend
May 10, 2020
We have very fond memories of Aunt Caryl. She took a special interest in our family which we appreciate.
God bless you all as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bob and Kris Koopman
Family
May 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to you all!
Ernie and Melanie Rotman
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
Jan, Thinking of you today and tomorrow on Mother's Day. Special people usually had special mom's.
Chuck Logie
May 9, 2020
Dean and Karen, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family!
Terry & Ruth Fennema
May 9, 2020
Many happy memories of Caryl. What a good woman she was! May she rest in peace and rise in glory
Thomas Folkert
Family
