Caryl Anne (Paarlberg) Koopman passed into eternal rest on May 9, 2020.
Caryl was born on February 2, 1928 in South Holland, Illinois to Cornelius P. and Mary (Veld) Paarlberg. While attending Hope College in 1946 she began dating Don Koopman. Their courtship continued through her nurses training in Chicago. Don and Caryl were married on May 4, 1951 and established a dairy farm next door to her in-laws outside of Overisel.
Over the next 20 years, the marriage produced six children. Caryl worked as a Registered Nurse in West Michigan for nearly 50 years, primarily in assisted living and nursing home settings, retiring from Resthaven in 2000.
Caryl valued her faith, family and faith family at Overisel Reformed Church. She volunteered countless hours for the American Red Cross, Hospice of Holland, LOVE Inc., Gideons, Overisel Reformed Church and many local organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Koopman and son-in-law Brian Whalen. She is survived by 6 children: Jan (Whalen) Koopman, Paul (Jean) Koopman, Barb (Mike) Kraker, Doug (Gayle Boss) Koopman, Dave (Jill) Koopman and Dean (Karen) Koopman; 16 grandchildren: Dan (Claire Snyder) Whalen, Julia (Tommy Gibney) Whalen, Emily (Mike) Heavener, Liz (Chris) Slagh, Brad (Jill) Kraker, Aaron (Courtney) Kraker, Amy (Steve) Valkema, David Kraker, Kai (Kellan Day) Koopman, Cotter Koopman, Rebecca Koopman, Ben Koopman, Luke Koopman, Levi Koopman, Bryce Koopman, and Kendra Koopman; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Margene) Paarlberg and sister-in-law, Dort Koopman.
Burial will be in Overisel Cemetery after a private family graveside service. Memorial contributions to Overisel Reformed Church, Gideons International or Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 10, 2020.